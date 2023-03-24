Jet pitched wildly, killing 1, amid cockpit warnings: NTSB

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A report says a business jet flying over New England violently pitched upward then downward — fatally injuring a passenger — after pilots responding to automated cockpit warnings switched off a system that helps keep the aircraft stable. The preliminary report issued Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board says turbulence was not a factor as initially suspected. The incident involving the Bombardier jet that diverted to a Connecticut airport on March 3 killed Dana Hyde of Cabin John, Maryland. The trim system on the same model Bombardier jet was the subject of a previous safety directive by federal authorities. Bombardier said in a statement that it was reviewing the report.

By DAVE COLLINS and DAVID SHARP Associated Press

