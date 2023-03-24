Judge slams lawyers for slowing jailed 1/6 defendant’s case

A federal judge is threatening to report two attorneys for disciplinary action for delaying the trial of a man jailed on charges he assaulted police officers during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Judge Trevor McFadden questioned in court papers Thursday whether attorney Joseph McBride was being sincere when he asked to delay his client’s October trial date. McBride said an illness made it hard to prepare for trial. In a text message Friday McBride denied he misrepresented his medical condition. McBride later stopped representing the jailed man. The next attorney to take over asked for a continuance saying he doesn’t practice criminal law. The judge is a Trump appointee.

