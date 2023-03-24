New this week: ‘Rye Lane,’ ‘Tetris,’ ‘Riverdale’ and Chlöe

This week’s new entertainment releases include the romantic comedy “Rye Lane” set in modern London, the series “Riverdale” returns for its final season on the CW and PBS celebrates the career of songwriter Joni Mitchell. Chlöe — the elder half of Chloe x Halle — is releasing her solo debut, “In Pieces,” with help from Chris Brown, Missy Elliott and Future, while the film “Tetris” on Apple TV+ explores the wild origin story of the popular video game. A docuseries on Fuse tackles issues surrounding women in sports, and the Apple TV+ series “The Big Door Prize” explores what happens when people’s true purpose in life is revealed.

