Parade disinvites Hawaii lawmaker after pride flag comments

HONOLULU (AP) — The chair of a parade honoring a Native Hawaiian leader and prince says a state lawmaker won’t be allowed to participate in the event after he questioned a middle school principal’s display of a pride flag supporting LGBTQ+ people. Prince Kūhiō Parade Chairperson Kūhiō Lewis says he notified state Rep. Elijah Pierick in a letter. Pierick says he appreciates the perspective of the private entity that leads the parade and will honor their decision. In a recent Instagram video, Piereck asked if the flag represented lifestyles people wanted conveyed to middle school students. He urged those with concerns to contact the principal, and posted the school’s phone number and principal’s email address.

