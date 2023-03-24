Russian strikes in Ukraine kill 10 civilians, wound 20 more

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials in Kyiv say long-range Russian bombardment has killed at least 10 civilians and wounded 20 others in several parts of Ukraine. The attacks came as a Kremlin official warned that its forces are prepared for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive in the coming weeks. Five people died in the eastern Donetsk region when a Russian missile hit an aid station where civilians can get food, warmth and electricity to recharge their phones as the mostly artillery war of the winter months stretched into its second spring. In southern Ukraine, Russian shelling killed one person in the city of Kherson and killed another person and wounded four in the town of Bilozerka. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited that region Thursday.

