Rwanda says Rusesabagina of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame to be freed

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s government has commuted the sentence of Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” for saving hundreds of countrymen from genocide but was convicted of terrorism offenses years later in a widely criticized trial. Government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo told The Associated Press that the 25-year sentence was commuted by presidential order after a request for clemency. She said Rusesabagina, a U.S. resident and Belgian citizen, is expected to be released on Saturday. The case had been described by the United States and others as unfair. Makolo noted the “constructive role of the U.S. government” in creating conditions toward the release.

By CARA ANNA and IGNATIUS SSUUNA Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.