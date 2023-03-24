UN decries torture, killing of Ukrainian and Russian POWs
By KARL RITTER and JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.N. human rights monitors say they’ve documented dozens of summary killings of prisoners of war on both sides of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The head of the U.N. monitoring mission in Ukraine said Friday that the team documented “summary executions” of up to 25 Russian prisoners of war and persons ordered to combat by Ukrainian armed forces. She says the team also identified 15 Ukrainian POWs who were killed shortly after being captured by the Russians and another nine who died after being tortured, denied medical attention or otherwise ill-treated. She laid out abuses allegedly committed by both sides but noted that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was at the root of the violence.