After tornado, harrowing tales of survival in Mississippi

SILVER CITY, Miss. (AP) — Residents of rural Mississippi have recounted harrowing tales of survival after a deadly tornado tore through the state Friday night. In the tiny town of Silver City in the western part of the state, William Barnes’s home was ripped right off its foundations. He said that he lost everything but managed to make it out alive with his young granddaughter. Other residents took cover in hallways, using blankets to shield themselves from broken glass as windows shattered from the tornado’s force. The tornado killed at least 23 people as it surged nearly 170 miles across the Deep South.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG and CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

