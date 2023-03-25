Ex-Navy swimmer tried to drown security guard, officials say

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former Navy rescue swimmer is charged with attempted murder after Florida authorities say he tried to drown a security guard. Okaloosa County sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Seth Beavers of Mount Sterling, Illinois, attacked the guard at a Florida Panhandle condominium Friday night after being told the pool was closed. The guard told investigators Beavers pulled him into the pool, struck him several times and held his head underwater while telling him he was going to drown him. Investigators say Beavers admitted pulling the guard into the pool and holding him underwater, but he said the guard swung at him first. Beavers is being held without bond. It couldn’t be determined if he has an attorney.

