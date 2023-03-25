Intel co-founder, philanthropist Gordon Moore dies at 94

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gordon Moore, the Intel Corp. co-founder who set the breakneck pace of progress in the digital age with a simple 1965 prediction of how quickly engineers would boost the capacity of computer chips, has died. He was 94. Intel and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation say Moore died Friday at his home in Hawaii. Moore made his famous observation three years before he helped start Intel in 1968. It’s now known as “Moore’s Law.” Moore later became known for his philanthropy when he and his wife established the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.