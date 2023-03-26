Pakistani ex-PM Khan sets out economic rescue plan at rally

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government has no plan to bring the country out of crisis. The International Monetary Fund has delayed a $6 billion bailout over Pakistan’s failure to meet the terms of a 2019 deal. The government blames that failure on Khan. He addressed thousands of people early Sunday at a rally in the city of Lahore, setting out his 10-point plan for the economy. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote last April and is campaigning for early polls. But the government rejects his demands, saying elections will be held as scheduled in October.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.