Twitter: parts of its source code leaked online

NEW YORK (AP) — Some parts of Twitter’s source code _ the fundamental computer code on which the social network runs _ were leaked online. The social media company disclosed the leak in a legal filing on Sunday. According to the legal document filed with the U.S. District Court of Northern District of California, Twitter asked the platform GitHub to take down the code where it was posted. GitHub, an internet hosting service for software development, complied. Twitter also asked the court to identify the alleged infringer or infringers who posted Twitter’s source code on systems operated by GitHub without Twitter’s authorization. The news was first reported by the New York Times.

