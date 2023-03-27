Death toll in Tennessee crash updated to 4 youths, 2 adults

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities have revised the number of youths killed in a Tennessee highway crash over the weekend, saying that four girls ages 1 to 12 died in what officials called a tragedy. The Robertson County emergency management services office says crews found a car upside down with extensive damage when they responded at about 2 a.m. Sunday to the crash site on Interstate 24. Robertson County EMS said first responders found six females ranging in age from 1 to 18 who had been thrown from the car and could not be resuscitated. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report changed that number Monday to four girls and two adults being killed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.