Family of girl killed by police during Kansas standoff sues

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — The family of a toddler fatally shot by a police officer during a standoff between her father and law enforcement has filed a federal lawsuit over her death. Kansas authorities have said 2-year-old Clesslyn Crawford was shot by a Joplin, Missouri, police officer on March 26 of last year in Baxter Springs. Authorities have said Crawford’s father, Eli Crawford, shot and killed the girl’s mother and fired at officers for three hours before fatally shooting himself. The Wichita Eagle reports the girl’s family sued the cities of Baxter Springs and Joplin, along with Cherokee County. Those cities and Cherokee County didn’t immediately respond to the lawsuit.

