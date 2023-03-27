Food for thought: Free meals for all New Mexico students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Lines will be getting longer for free breakfast and lunch at New Mexico public schools. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday signed legislation to provide free school meals to all students regardless of family income. The bill cleared the Legislature during the recent 60-day session. New Mexico and several other states are looking to fill the gap as federal pandemic-era benefit programs lapse and as food prices strain family budgets. Lawmakers set aside more than $22 million in the state budget to help pay for the program. Some say more money will be needed to bankroll the effort over time.

