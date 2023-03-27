How Netanyahu judicial plan sparked massive unrest in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed judicial overhaul has unleashed the most intense social unrest in Israel in decades. Tens of thousands of people have repeatedly taken to the streets against the plan. Spontaneous mass demonstrations erupted across the country late Sunday after he fired his defense minister for questioning the overhaul. The unrest showed no signs of slowing Monday. Netanyahu delayed a speech to the nation while he huddled with advisers and coalition partners to determine his next move.

By JOSEF FEDERMAN and TIA GOLDENBERG Associated Press

