Prosecutors seeking death penalty in Memphis shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty if a Tennessee man is convicted of first-degree murder in a daylong shooting rampage in Memphis that left three people dead and three others wounded. The announcement by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy came during a press conference Monday in the case of Ezekiel Kelly, who has been charged in a series of shootings last year that led to a citywide shelter-in-place order and a frantic manhunt. The 20-year-old Kelly has been charged with murder in the deaths of Dewayne Tunstall, Richard Clark and Allison Parker. He has pleaded not guilty.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.