Remains ID’d of U.S. airman shot down in Germany during WWII

WASHINGTON (AP) — The remains of a U.S. airman whose plane was shot down over Germany during World War II have been accounted for. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday that officials had identified the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Edgar L. Mills of Tampa, Florida, in February. The 25-year-old Mills was shot down July 18, 1944, during a bombing raid on enemy aircraft and air defense installations around Memmingen, Germany. Germany never reported him as a prisoner of war. Investigations near the crash site beginning in 2012 led to the discover of his remains. He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

