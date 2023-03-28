3 dead, 13 missing in Caribbean sinking; 14 Africans saved

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Antigua say at least 14 people from the African nation of Cameroon have been rescued from waters in the eastern Caribbean after their boat capsized. Three other people died and 13 are missing. Authorities say the group departed from Antigua early Tuesday aboard a boat carrying 32 passengers that apparently was en route to the U.S. Virgin Islands when it sank near the island of St. Kitts. Officials say that the boat was stolen in Antigua and that 16 people aboard it were rescued, including two Antiguans. The nationalities of those who died and are missing are unknown. Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne says he would welcome the survivors as refugees.

