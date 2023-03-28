Baltimore’s new anti-violence strategy targets drug gangs

BALTIMORE (AP) — A series of criminal indictments announced Tuesday accuse 33 defendants of operating a violent drug trafficking organization in Baltimore. The indictment comes as part of an anti-violence strategy the city launched last year, the so-called Group Violence Reduction Strategy, which targets potential shooters and victims, offering them services and support where possible, in lieu of law enforcement action. But officials say some people, like the 33 defendants facing indictment, are a serious risk to public safety. They said the arrests should serve as a warning to other people contributing to Baltimore’s high homicide rate.

