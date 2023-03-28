Cold temps help contain chemicals in North Dakota derailment

The cold weather in North Dakota kept chemicals that spilled from a derailed Canadian Pacific train from spreading very far. Richland County Emergency Management Director Brett Lambrecht said Tuesday that with temperatures well below freezing all of the chemicals that leaked remained within about 100 feet of where 31 cars derailed Sunday night. The crash happened in a rural area about 60 miles southwest of Fargo not far from the town of Wyndmere. No injuries or fire were reported in the derailment and no one had to be evacuated. Railroad officials have said they believe a broken rail caused the derailment. The railroad tracks reopened Monday evening. The cleanup is expected to take about two weeks.

