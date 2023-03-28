Military members file claims for fuel in Hawaii Navy water

HONOLULU (AP) — Three active-duty military members are taking the first step toward suing the U.S. government over jet fuel that contaminated drinking water in Hawaii. Their attorneys say the pre-litigation claim forms will allow them to later file a federal lawsuit in Honolulu. In 2021, jet fuel spilled from a drain line at a storage facility that flowed into a drinking water well and into the Navy’s water system. Thousands of people were sickened. Military members are typically barred from making claims while in the line of duty. But their claims say they were injured in their homes while off-duty. Navy representatives didn’t immediately comment.

