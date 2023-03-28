N.C. board removes election officials who refused to certify
By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
Associated Press/Report for America
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s state elections board has removed two county election officials who had refused to certify the 2022 election results after state officials determined they violated their duty to comply with state law. The state board voted unanimously Tuesday to dismiss Surry County elections secretary Jerry Forestieri and board member Timothy DeHaan in one of the strongest disciplinary actions taken against local officials who’ve delayed or refused to certify election results. Forestieri and DeHaan had questioned the legitimacy of state election law and court decisions disallowing photo ID checks and voter residency challenges. DeHaan ultimately signed on to certify the vote, while Forestieri did not.