Warehouse fire kills 11 people in China’s northern province

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at an abandoned refrigerated warehouse in the country’s northern industrial province, Hebei. The fire on Monday killed 11 people. The government in Cang County said Tuesday that the blaze started at the warehouse when the structure was being dismantled. They said firefighters extinguished the fire around 11 p.m. and the rescue team pulled 11 people from the scene but none showed any vital signs. The provincial officials were highly concerned about the incident.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.