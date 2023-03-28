What is the filibuster, and why does it matter in Nebraska?

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A group of Nebraska lawmakers are filibustering all bills that come before the Nebraska Legislature in protest of a bill that would ban gender-affirming medical treatments for minors. Democratic lawmakers say they’ll filibuster every bill through the end of the 90-day session unless the anti-trans bill is defeated. The bill would ban hormone treatments, puberty blockers, and other procedures. Supporters of that bill, mostly Republicans, say they’re trying to protect children from making healthcare decisions they may later regret as adults. But opponents say the proposal is an unconstitutional overreach and part of a nationwide push by conservatives to marginalize LGBTQ+ people.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.