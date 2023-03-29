Australia makes biggest carbon polluters curb emissions

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian Parliament has created landmark new laws that will make the nation’s biggest greenhouse gas polluters reduce their emissions or pay for carbon credits. The center-left Labor Party administration said the so-called Safeguard Mechanism reforms are essential to Australia reaching its target of reducing emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade. The reforms taking effect July 1 create a ceiling on the nation’s emissions and force Australia’s 215 most polluting facilities to reduce their emissions by 4.9% a year or reach the target with carbon credits. The bills passed the Senate on Thursday, 32 votes to 26, with Labor senators supported by the minor Greens party and unaligned legislators.

