House GOP pushes sprawling bill to ‘unleash’ American energy

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are set to approve a sprawling energy package that counters virtually all of President Joe Biden’s agenda to address climate change. The massive GOP bill up for a vote Thursday would sharply increase domestic production of oil, natural gas and coal, and ease permitting restrictions that delay pipelines, refineries and other projects. The measure also would boost production of critical minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt that are used for electric vehicles, computers and cell phones. Democrats say the bill rewards polluters and is a giveaway to big oil companies, and they predict it will fail in the Senate or draw Biden’s veto.

