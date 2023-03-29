House Republicans warn DC officials robust oversight coming

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are accusing Washington, D.C. officials of losing control of the capital city, warning that they intend robust oversight over district affairs. The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Kentucky Republican James Comer, says a “hands off our city” position won’t fly. During a four-hour hearing Wednesday, Republicans took aim at police reforms passed by the D.C. Council on an emergency basis in 2020 and made permanent last year. It was the latest salvo against the district’s home rule, following Congress’ action earlier this year to nullify a rewrite of the local criminal code. The committee intends to call Mayor Muriel Bowser to its next oversight hearing on the district, set for May.

