West Virginia bans marriage for children age 15 or younger

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will no longer allow children and young teens to marry. Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed a compromise bill on Wednesday that bans marriage for those age 15 or younger. Minors age 16 and 17 can still marry, but will now need parental consent. They also can’t marry someone more than four years older than them. Previously, any minor could marry with a judge’s waiver. Some Democrats wanted to eliminate child marriage altogether. Republicans spoke about how they or their parents had married before adulthood, arguing that marriage keeps young families together.

