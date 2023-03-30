Arizona Dairy Queen on the hunt for missing red spoon statue

PHOENIX (AP) — The owners of a Dairy Queen in Phoenix remain perplexed — and slightly amused — as to why someone would steal the giant red spoon that adorned their restaurant. Raman and Puja Kalra say the spoon-snatching occurred sometime between late Friday and early Saturday. Their surveillance camera caught two people taking off with the spoon on a “small motorbike.” The husband and wife reported the theft to Phoenix police, who confirmed officers were called. Dairy Queen is known for doling out plastic red spoons with their soft serve Blizzards. The Kalras, who own more than 30 Dairy Queens, are having staff wear “Where’s My Spoon?” T-shirts to spread the word.

