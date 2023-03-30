CNN preaches patience as ratings tank during turnaround

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s leaders are preaching patience as viewers have been abandoning the network during its attempted turnaround. Cable news ratings in general were down in March compared to the same month last year, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was fresh, but nowhere as much as at CNN. Nielsen says CNN’s viewership during prime time was down 61%. CNN is hoping enough viewers stick around until new leader Chris Licht’s vision of a non-partisan, entertaining prime-time lineup takes hold, although that probably won’t be until the fall. A revamped daytime look will roll out over the next few weeks, and CNN is crossing its fingers that the slow-starting ‘CNN This Morning’ shows signs of a turnaround.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.