FACT FOCUS: No ‘incredible rise’ in transgender shooters
By SOPHIA TULP
Associated Press
Moments after the assailant who killed six people at a Nashville private school was identified as transgender, a baseless narrative emerged that there has been an incredible rise in transgender or nonbinary mass shooters in recent years. Specific data on transgender and nonbinary mass shooters can be hard to isolate, but available information shows that the overwhelming majority of assailants in mass shootings are cisgender males. Gender and criminology experts say trans or nonbinary people are far more likely to be the victims of violence.