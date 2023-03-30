Finland says Russia spy operations weakened in Nordic nation

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s intelligence agency SUPO says Russia’s spy operations in the Nordic nation have been substantially weakened over the past year. SUPO said in a statement Thursday that Russian intelligence has been “squeezed” in Finland because of the agency’s ability to compromise spy operations in 2022. SUPO said the falling number of intelligence officers and restrictions on travel across the Russian-Finland border amid Moscow’s war in Ukraine have significantly undermined operating conditions for Russian spies in Finland.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.