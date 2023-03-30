Florida Senate OKs easier path to imposing death penalty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate is passing a bill to repeal a law requiring a unanimous jury recommendation for the death penalty. The approval comes in response to the life sentence handed to the man who massacred 17 people at a Parkland high school. The bill passed on a 29-10 vote Thursday and will allow the death penalty with a jury recommendation of at least 8-4 in favor of execution. The House still needs to approve the bill. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis says he supports the proposal. The bill was proposed after a divided 9-3 jury spared Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz in November from capital punishment.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.