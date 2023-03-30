Lebanon abruptly nixes plan for $122M airport ‘Terminal 2’

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s caretaker transportation minister says the contract for a new terminal at the country’s main airport is cancelled, following an uproar over the lack of public bidding for the $122 million project. The minister, Ali Hamie, announced the cancellation Thursday during a visit to parliament. Several media outlets criticized the government’s decision to sign a contract with an international company without holding a public tender. Lebanon is in the throes of its worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the country’s political class.

