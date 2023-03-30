Pakistan ups security as 11 killed in Ramadan food stampedes

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says 11 people have been killed in stampedes at free wheat distribution centers for the poor across the country since the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan last week. The fatalities prompted authorities on Thursday to deploy more police at the locations where sacks of flour are being handed out to the poor. Observant Muslims abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk during Ramadan. Cash-strapped Pakistan last week launched the initiative to distribute free flour among low-income families to ease the impact of record-breaking inflation and soaring poverty.

By MUNIR AHMED and RIAZ KHAN Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.