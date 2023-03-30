Police union employee charged with importing illegal opioids

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The office manager for a Northern California police union allegedly imported synthetic opioids from India and other countries. Federal prosecutors say they have charged 64-year-old Joanne Marian Segovia, the executive director of the San Jose Police Officers’ Association, with attempting to unlawfully import valeryl fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. They say that starting in 2015, Segovia had at least 61 drug shipments mailed to her San Jose home from India, Hong Kong, Hungary and Singapore with manifests that listed their contents as “wedding party favors” and “gift makeup.” It was not immediately known if Segovia, 64, has an attorney who can speak on her behalf. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

