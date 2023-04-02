Jodie Comer, Paul Mescal take acting gold at Olivier Awards

LONDON (AP) — Screen stars Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer have won prizes at London’s Olivier Awards for their first-ever West End stage roles. A stage adaptation of Japanese animated classic “My Neighbor Totoro” won six trophies. Irish actor Mescal was named best actor in a play for his turn as the brutish Stanley Kowalski in “A Streetcar Named Desire” at the Almeida Theatre. Liverpool-born Comer won the best actress in a play award for the one-person show “Prima Facie,” which she is taking to Broadway later this month. “My Neighbor Totoro” was named best entertainment or comedy play at the Oliviers, which are the U.K. equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Awards.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.