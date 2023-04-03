Navy sailor charged in Capitol riot was stationed on carrier

The FBI says a man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol was stationed on a Navy aircraft carrier when he joined a mob’s attack on the building. David Elizalde was arrested on Sunday in Arlington, Virginia, on misdemeanor charges stemming from the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Elizalde told the FBI that he was stationed on the USS Harry S. Truman when he drove alone from Virginia to Washington, D.C., to attend the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally. Videos show a man matching Elizalde’s description holding a flag when he entered the Capitol and leaving the building about three minutes later.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.