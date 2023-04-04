Former Kansas researcher appeals remaining conviction

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former researcher who was accused of hiding work he was doing in China while employed by the University of Kansas is asking a judge to reverse his conviction for making a false statement. Feng “Franklin” Tao was originally convicted of four counts, but three of the convictions were thrown out in September. Federal prosecutors said Tao did not disclose on a form he filled out for the American university that he was working for a Chinese university. His attorneys argued in a motion filed Monday that the case was an attempt to inject federal oversight into what was a human resources concern for the university.

