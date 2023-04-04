Indiana trans health care ban ‘clear as mud,’ governor says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor hasn’t said if he will allow an impending ban all gender-affirming care for minors to become law, but told reporters Tuesday that the bill on his desk is “clear as mud.” Holcomb can sign or veto the legislation before a Wednesday deadline, or allow it become law by doing nothing. The bill lawmakers advanced last week would prohibit transgender youth under 18 from accessing hormone therapies, puberty blockers and surgeries in the state. The ban would take effect July 1. Trans youth currently taking medication to transition would have until the end of the year to stop doing so.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS and TOM DAVIES Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.