NOAA: NJ wind farm may ‘adversely affect,’ not kill whales

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A federal scientific agency says New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm may “adversely affect” whales and other marine mammals, but it won’t seriously harm or kill them. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a report Tuesday on the Ocean Wind I project to be built off the southern New Jersey coast. The report determined the project may disturb whales, but will not threaten the existence of any species or destroy critical habitat. The report comes amid growing opposition to offshore wind projects on the East Coast fueled by a thus-far unproven narrative that ocean floor preparation for the wind farms is hurting or killing whales.

