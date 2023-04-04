Russian businessman back after fleeing house arrest in Italy

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian businessman who made a daring escape from house arrest in Italy where he was nabbed on a U.S. warrant for breaching Western sanctions has surfaced in Russia. Artyom Uss, the 40-year-old son of the governor of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region, said he fled because Italian courts would have bowed to U.S. pressure to extradite him. Uss was arrested in Italy in October on a U.S. warrant. The U.S. has sought Uss’ extradition on charges of smuggling Western technologies in violation of Western sanctions and money laundering. Uss fled a compound on the outskirts of Milan where he was staying under house arrest last month after an Italian court ruled to extradite him to the U.S.

