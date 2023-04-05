Deal to restore democratic transition in Sudan delayed again

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — A dispute between Sudan’s military and a paramilitary group has forced the delay of a deal with politicians aimed at restoring the country’s democratic transition, which was derailed by a 2021 coup. The pro-democracy bloc announced the postponement in a statement Wednesday, saying the deal won’t be signed Thursday as planned. The bloc says the military and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Force are still negotiating on a reform of the security and military sector that would be included in the final agreement. Both parties are discussing the integration of the Rapid Support Force into the military.

