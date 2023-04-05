Japan police arrest 2 in food prank at beef bowl diner

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police have arrested two men who posted a video on social media showing one eating pickled ginger with his chopsticks directly from a communal container at a famous beef bowl restaurant chain. It follows a series of pranks that have hit sushi chains and became known as “sushi terrorism.” In the video, one of the men shovels ginger — a popular topping for beef bowls — from the container into his mouth instead of using an attached serving utensil to add ginger to his food. He and his friend admitted the charges of obstructing business and property destruction and told police they wanted to make people laugh. The restaurant chain said the prank caused discomfort to its customers.

