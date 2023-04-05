Lukaku representative requests action after racist incident

MILAN (AP) — Romelu Lukaku’s management company has reacted with outrage after the Inter Milan forward was shown a second yellow card and then sent off for a gesture toward Juventus fans who directed racist chants at him. The incident occurred after Lukaku converted a penalty in stoppage time to earn Inter a 1-1 draw in the Italian Cup semifinals. Lukaku held his finger to his lips as if to silence the crowd after scoring. Roc Nation Sports International president Michael Yormark says the “racist remarks made towards Romelu Lukaku by Juventus fans in Turin were beyond despicable and cannot be accepted.”

