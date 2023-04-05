Massachusetts weighs letting judges order mental health care

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are considering a bill that would give judges the authority to order adults with a severe mental illness into mandatory outpatient care, after being released from a health care facility. Massachusetts, along with Connecticut and Maryland, are the only states that don’t give courts that authority. The court would be allowed to order a personalized treatment plan, including a monthly assessment to see if the person should remain in treatment. Supporters say for the severely mentally ill, mandatory outpatient care can help break a revolving door cycle of hospitalizations. Opponents say forcing anyone into mental health care against their will strips them of their sense of control.

