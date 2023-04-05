Mexico’s president calls charges against Trump political

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says he opposes the charges brought against former U.S. president Donald Trump. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he thinks the charges are “political, electoral” in nature. The Mexican president said the charges brought in New York had been “made up to affect” a political adversary. López Obrador had a strangely warm relationship with Trump in 2019 and 2020, despite the former U.S. president’s frequent criticisms of Mexico and migrants, and his plans to build a wall between the two countries. Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts related to hush money payments made during the 2016 campaign.

