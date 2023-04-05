New Mexico governor signs bill to shield abortion providers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed legislation that protects providers of abortions from prosecution or extradition attempts by out-of-state interests. She said Wednesday that legal protections are necessary to ensure medical professionals can continue to train and provide reproductive health care in the state. New Mexico is increasingly seen as a destination for abortion patients traveling from states including Texas that have banned abortion or imposed major restrictions. A companion abortion-rights bill signed in March guarantees access to reproductive health care in response to a string of local anti-abortion ordinances by cities and counties in eastern New Mexico, where opposition to abortion runs deep.

