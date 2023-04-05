NPR protests as Twitter calls it ‘state-affiliated media’

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter labeled National Public Radio as “state-affiliated media,” a move that some worried Wednesday could undermine public confidence in the news organization. NPR President John Lansing called it “unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way.” It was unclear what prompted the move. Twitter owner Elon Musk quoted Twitter’s help center as defining state-affiliated media as organizations where the state exercises editorial control, saying it “seems accurate” as a description of NPR. But until it was suddenly erased, that same Twitter policy specifically said NPR did not fit that description. The literary organization PEN America said the move could undermine confidence in the media.

